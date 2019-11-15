Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Announces Earnings Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.57. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

A number of research firms have commented on OPNT. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $751,200.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

