Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of PARR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 250,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,968. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Par Pacific by 23.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $775,622.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

