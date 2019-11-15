Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 656,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.1% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,081,757 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

