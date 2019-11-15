Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $65,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after buying an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,063,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,798 shares of company stock worth $1,378,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $13.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

