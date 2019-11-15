Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altaba were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AABA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altaba in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altaba during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Altaba in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Altaba by 51.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AABA. TheStreet downgraded Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altaba currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AABA opened at $69.55 on Friday. Altaba Inc has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

