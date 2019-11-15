Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,281 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Roku by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 112,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Roku by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $148.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Roku’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.48.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $5,427,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,419 shares of company stock valued at $27,490,956 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

