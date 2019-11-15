Oppenheimer Comments on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Crispr Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Chardan Capital set a $72.50 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.95.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.01. 32,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,255. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $56.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $3.35. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $211.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 915.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

