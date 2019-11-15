Oppenheimer Comments on Yelp Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Yelp in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $38.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 271.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Yelp by 379.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,603 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Yelp by 126.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,786 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

