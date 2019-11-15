Oppenheimer Downgrades Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) to Market Perform

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Expedia Group to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.69. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $94.10 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $1,246,722.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,760.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $348,481.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,946 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,704. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.