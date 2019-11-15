Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC) Trading Down 6.7%

Oranco Inc (OTCMKTS:ORNC) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

About Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC)

Oranco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Fenyang Huaxin Wine Industry Development Co, Ltd., engages in the trading of spirits in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Chinese Fenjiu liquor and imported wines. It sells its products through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in New York, New York.

