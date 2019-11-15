OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.29

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 4289463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGI. CIBC began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 9.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signition LP purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

