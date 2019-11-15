Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $310.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $12.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan A. Ades purchased 105,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $472,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,896,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,535,253.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,521,603 shares of company stock worth $8,499,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.