Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,907. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roberts Christopher acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,212 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,726. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

