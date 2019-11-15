Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$4.10 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) has been given a C$4.10 target price by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Beacon Securities raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight Capital raised shares of Osisko Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.32.

OSK traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.80. The company had a trading volume of 429,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,833. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $769.70 million and a P/E ratio of -11.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.23.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Osisko Mining news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$66,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,471,940.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 40,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,534,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,063.30. Insiders sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,955 over the last three months.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

