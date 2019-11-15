Own Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Own token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Own has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Own has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $315,235.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Own alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.