Oxycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,601.00 (OXY)

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Oxycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxycoin has a total market cap of $76,601.00 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 78.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official website for Oxycoin is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.