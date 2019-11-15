Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBLV opened at $71.98 on Friday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $72.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

