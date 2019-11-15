Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 43,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,338,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $2,232,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $8,430,166. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

