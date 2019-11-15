Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,364,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 352,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 138,639 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $76.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

