Parallel Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

In related news, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

