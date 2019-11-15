Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 595 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.84. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $209.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.04 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

