Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 28.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 2.8% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.12. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Urogen Pharma from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

