PARETO Rewards (PARETO) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. PARETO Rewards has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $121.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00043076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.00 or 0.07138698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001102 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000228 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Token Profile

PARETO Rewards is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,629,499 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.