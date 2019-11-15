Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Parex Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:PARXF) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.39, approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PARXF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59.

About Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

