Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PKE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.01. 174,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Park Electrochemical has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $334.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 193.18%. The business had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth about $329,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Park Electrochemical during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 64.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 53,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

