Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$33.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$31.50 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Park Lawn from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.79.

PLC stock traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.03. 63,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,322. The stock has a market cap of $821.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.64.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total transaction of C$653,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,023,533.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

