Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Short Interest Update

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 908,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on Parsons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of PSN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,694. Parsons has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.