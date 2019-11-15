Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) CEO James M. Harrison Buys 100,000 Shares

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) CEO James M. Harrison purchased 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 59.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 315,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 33,727 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $571,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $256,000.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.