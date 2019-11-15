PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PSSR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a negative return on equity of 158.71%.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

