Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Bankhaus Lampe Analysts

Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.99 ($25.57).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.