Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Paychex has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 73,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

