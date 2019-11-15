Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

