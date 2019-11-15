Peel Hunt Downgrades Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) to Hold

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTA. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 996.17 ($13.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,086.66. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

In related news, insider Jonathon Swaine sold 3,901 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.70), for a total transaction of £43,886.25 ($57,345.16).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

