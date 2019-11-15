Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a research report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.82).

Shares of LON ARW traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 213.40 ($2.79). 93,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $377.06 million and a PE ratio of 8.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.17. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

