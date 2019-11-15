Peel Hunt Trims BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Target Price to GBX 336

BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 336 ($4.39) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 347 ($4.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342 ($4.47).

LON BBA traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company had a trading volume of 1,334,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 306.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. BBA Aviation has a 12-month low of GBX 207 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

BBA Aviation Company Profile

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

