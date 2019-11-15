Peel Hunt Upgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to “Add”

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($137.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) price target (up from GBX 6,710 ($87.68)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,758.18 ($101.37).

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 8,435 ($110.22) on Wednesday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,807.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,301.42.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

