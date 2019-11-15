PeepCoin (PCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. PeepCoin has a market capitalization of $200,104.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002725 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002397 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 112,109,105,662 coins and its circulating supply is 72,909,105,662 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, C-Patex, TradeOgre and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

