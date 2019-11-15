PENG (PENG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $344.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. In the last week, PENG has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $255,613.00 and approximately $344.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00237128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.01447842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00140095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,129,794,367 coins and its circulating supply is 10,129,789,697 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

