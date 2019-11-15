Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 15th. One Penta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BCEX and LBank. Penta has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $165,881.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Penta has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00238978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.01455851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00141323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Penta

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BCEX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

