Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,649 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $184,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $456,804 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.72. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,085. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $683.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEBO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

