People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,256,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 238,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $3,968,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 290,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,675.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,368.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,819. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

