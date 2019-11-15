Perficient Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 3,547 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,409% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 816,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $9,032,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $8,852,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $7,732,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 72.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 205,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $176,252,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

