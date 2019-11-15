PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 151.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRT. ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PermRock Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.80. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

