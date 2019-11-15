Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $55.50

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.74), with a volume of 72511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Pharos Energy from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $227.78 million and a PE ratio of 40.71.

About Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.