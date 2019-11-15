Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $2.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.32. 40,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

