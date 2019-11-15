Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 20.8%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s stock price dropped 20.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,533,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 356,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,703 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.53% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

