PIBBLE Reaches Market Capitalization of $963,868.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $963,868.00 and $3,597.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00238718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.66 or 0.01448077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00035646 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00140878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,477,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io.

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

