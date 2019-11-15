Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PIRS has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.87. 414,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,140. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.83% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

