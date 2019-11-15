Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and traded as high as $19.02. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 1,065 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 101,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

