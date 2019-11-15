Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.22.

PXD opened at $132.37 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 135.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,987,197 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $375,700,000 after purchasing an additional 119,852 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

